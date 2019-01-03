China's Spacecraft on Far Side of Moon for 1st Time

This is the first photo of the moon's far side taken by China's Chang'e-4 lunar probe after its landing Thursday. (Photo by China National Space Administration/EPA)

A spacecraft has landed on the far side of the moon for the first time, China's National Space Administration announced Thursday.

The rover Chang'e-4, which is named after the moon goddess in Chinese mythology, landed at 10:26 a.m. Beijing time in the South Pole-Aitken Basin, which is an impact crater, {link:state news agency Xinhua "http://english.cctv.com/2019/01/03/ARTIHC3ASInYbesRobBK8Bhv190103.shtml" target="_blank"} reported.

The United States and the Soviet Union are the only other nations to make a "soft landing" on the moon but no other country has touched down on the side of the moon that always faces away from the Earth. In 2013, China landed a rover on the moon's other side.

"This space mission shows that China has reached the advanced world-class level in deep space exploration," Zhu Menghua, a professor at the Macau University of Science and Technology who has worked closely with China's space administration, told The New York Times. "We Chinese people have done something that the Americans have not dared try."

China plans to put astronauts on a lunar base in about 10 years. The United States first landed a man on the moon in 1969.

"China views this landing as just a steppingstone, as it also views its future manned lunar landing, since its long-term goal is to colonize the moon and use it as a vast supply of energy," Namrata Goswami, an independent analyst who wrote about space for the Defense Department's Minerva Research Institute, told The New York Times.

The rover later transmitted back the world's first image on the far side of the moon .

WIth no direct way to communicate with the spacecraft from the moon, China put a relay satellite in orbit around the moon in May.

On Dec. 8, the spacecradt lifted off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan province and entered the moon's orbit four days later, according to Chinese state media.

The craft, which is 5 feet long and about 3.3 feet wide and tall, made its final descent from a landing orbit 9.3 miles above the moon's surface.

"Since the far side of the moon is shielded from electromagnetic interference from the Earth, it's an ideal place to research the space environment and solar bursts, and the probe can 'listen' to the deeper reaches of the cosmos," Tongjie Liu, deputy director of the Lunar Exploration and Space Program Center for the China National Space Administration, told CNN.

The U.S. Congress has banned NASA from working with China on space exploration because of national security concerns.

"A high percentage of space technology is [civilian-military] dual use," Joan Johnson-Freese, a professor at the U.S. Naval War College told CNN. "The U.S. sees pretty much everything China does in space -- including things the U.S. has done in space -- as threatening."

But NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine praised the achievement. "Congratulations to China's Chang'e-4 team for what appears to be a successful landing on the far side of the Moon," he posted on Twitter. "This is a first for humanity and an impressive accomplishment!"

This article has been adapted from its original source.