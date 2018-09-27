Chinese Designs Long Wedding Dress From Cement Bags and Which She Then Wore!

(Daily Mail)

A Chinese woman used 40 empty cement bags to craft an intricate wedding dress with an especially long train.

Tan Lili, 28, dubbed "the cement bag Empress Wu" by fans, shared a video showing the wedding gown she made by sewing 40 cement bags together.

The video shows Lili walking in the dress and dragging a long, cement bag train behind her.

Lili said she was inspired when she saw the empty cement bags and decided to put them to artistic use.

