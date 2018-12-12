Chocolate Spill on German Street - Not a Catastrophe Thank God!

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

It's usual to indulge in some chocolate around Christmas, but one town in Germany found itself inundated after a ton of the sweet stuff spilled on to a street.

Residents in the town of Westönnen, 25 miles west of Dortmund, were left in a sticky situation on Monday night when a storage tank at the DreiMeister factory failed.

The fire brigade were called around 8pm after the liquid mass seeped out of the factory and on to a nearby street, where it hardened.

The road was closed for two hours while a specialist cleaning company was called in to remove the ten-square-metre spill.

Local newspaper Soester Anzeiger said that a 'small technical problem' had led to the spillage, without going into details.

Company boss Markus Luckey said there was a problem with one of the tanks, but production would resume again on Wednesday.

Having to stop production just before Christmas 'would have been a catastrophe' he said, adding: 'It was only a small thing. There was no major damage.'

DreiMeister is a luxury chocolate-maker that specilaises in handmade treats sold through specialist retailers.

The company has 130 regular employees and around 50 to 80 seasonal workers.

