Colorful Egg will Enrich Celebration of Noruz in Tehran

Tehran Municipality’s Beautification Organization will decorate 10 different neighborhoods across the capital with a collection of colorful egg-shaped statues to enrich the Noruz celebration.

Groups of art students came together on Tuesday in the courtyard of the Iranian Artists Forum, Baghe Ferdows and several other neighborhoods on Tuesday to paint the statues, the organization announced in a press release.

The organization received about 500 designs by 228 students, 68 of which have been selected to be carried out in various places in the city.

The artists will continue their works next week at different sites, including Azadi Square, Park-e Shahr, Daneshju Park and Tehranpars Square.

