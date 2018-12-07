Come & Get it: Burger King Whopper for 1-Cent But to be Ordered Via McDonald's

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Follow > Disable alert for BURGER KING Follow >

Burger King is trolling the competition by allowing app customers to purchase a Whopper for a penny -- so long as it is ordered from McDonald's.

The fast food chain said the "Whopper Detour" promotion allows customers using the Burger King app to purchase a Whopper for a penny, provided they are ordering from within 600 feet of a McDonald's.

The app will then reroute the customer to the nearest Burger King for their 1-cent Whopper.

McDonald's has not yet commented on the marketing stunt.

This article has been adapted from its original source.