Congrat: Harry, Meghan Expect New Royal Baby

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive to attend a reception marking the culmination of the Commonwealth Secretariats Youth Leadership Workshop. (AFP)

Follow > Disable alert for Princesses Eugenie Disable alert for Meghan Markle Disable alert for Sussex Disable alert for Sydney Follow >

Meghan Markle is pregnant with her first child and told the Queen and the rest of the royal family at Princess Eugenie's wedding, it was revealed today.

The happy news came hours after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex touched down in Sydney for their first major international tour since their wedding in May.

A Kensington Palace said: 'Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019.

'Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public'.

Rumours were rife that Meghan may be pregnant after her mother Doria Ragland was seen taking baby-care classes in Pasadena with a view to looking after her new grandchild.

Royal sources have said her mother may move to London from the US to help her look after the baby because Meghan does not want to hire staff or a nanny after the baby is born and so is keen to fly her mother in to provide extra support.

The new royal baby is expected to take the surname Sussex in the same way that Prince William's children, George, Charlotte and Louis have taken his title Cambridge as their last name at school and nursery.

In the same way, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice have previously used the surname York, after their father’s title Prince Andrew, the Duke of York.

Prince Harry and wife were seen holding hands when they arrived in the harbour city early on Monday morningon a Qantas A380 flight from London via Singapore.

Earlier she sparked a storm of pregnancy speculation after she touched down in Sydney clutching two purple folders in front of her stomach.

Meghan Markle was seen holding the items in her right arm as she stepped off the plane on Monday morning with Prince Harry, leaving fans of the Royal couple guessing what information they could contain.

The stylish Duchess of Sussex was dressed casually for the occasion as she donned a black turtle-neck top, with a coat featuring maroon lapel and cuff.

As she stepped on Australian soil for the first time, Meghan sparked a storm of pregnancy speculation after she arrived clutching a pair of purple folders in front of her stomach.

For many, the folders added to speculation Meghan Markle is expecting a baby, fuelling the fire already stoked by the large blue coat she wore at Princess Eugenie's wedding last week.

The couple returned to their own wedding venue at Windsor Castle on Friday but missed a lavish second day of celebrations on Saturday because of their flight to Australia.

Prince Harry, who wore a grey jumper over a smart shirt, placed his brown satchel into the back of the car before it set off to Admiralty House, the Governor-General's sprawling Sydney harbourside residence, where the couple will stay on Monday night.

While a heavy police presence greeted the couple at Sydney Airport ready to whisk them away, the pair will have a low-key start to their Australian tour, with official duties not starting until Tuesday giving them time to rest after the long-haul flight.

The Duke and Duchess arrived with a ten-person entourage in tow, which is believed to include press secretaries and a hairdresser.

Meghan's best friend and stylist Jessica Mulroney is also expected to join the couple on the tour.

Jessica and her husband Ben are expected to fly from Toronto to Sydney to join Harry and Meghan in an 'unofficial' capacity - meaning they will pay their own expenses.

The Duchess could be expected to have to change outfits three times a day on the tour, and may turn to Jessica for help.

A crowd of Royal fans turned out in the rain outside the Kirribilli address to welcome the pair.

But the streets of the suburb did not quite match up to the glamour as the visiting royal couple were greeted by discarded mattresses, chairs, milk crates, and pieces of carpet.

Despite the arrival day being organised months in advance, it coincided with one of North Sydney Council's fortnightly household waste collections, which meant battered goofs were left strewn on the streets as their car went by.

Prince Harry and Meghan will also visit Dubbo, in the New South Wales central west, Melbourne and Fraser Island in Queensland on their Australian tour, which is Meghan's first visit to the country.

Theywill spend a week in the country and then on Tuesday, October 23 they will head to Fiji for two days and then on to Tonga before returning to Australia.

On Sunday, October 28 they will cross the Tasman Sea to New Zealand, visiting Wellington, the Abel Tasman National Park, Auckland and Rotorua before heading home on Wednesday, October 31.

'The programme across these four Commonwealth countries will focus on youth leadership, environmental and conservation efforts, including the dedication of several new Queen's Commonwealth Canopy projects, and the recovery and rehabilitation of servicemen and women through the Invictus Games Sydney 2018,' the palace said in a short statement when announcing the tour itinerary.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend 76 engagements across the four countries, including the Invictus Games in Sydney, which runs from October 20-28.