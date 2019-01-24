Couple Turn a 100-Year-Old Boat Into an Eco-Friendly Home

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A couple revealed how they transformed a 100-year-old boat into an eco-friendly home.



Gina and John Dutton spent three years renovating the 140ft vessel in Bideford Harbour, Devon, after snapping it up for £65,000 in January 2016.

They installed a rain water filter, log burners and solar panels on the roof to make it greener and cheaper to run - and now spend as little as £20 a month on bills.

The husband and wife previously paid £600 a month towards their three-bedroom bungalow in Anstey, Leicestershire, but now live mortage free.

They further cut down on costs by sourcing much of their furniture and material from charity shops, recycling centres, and even the tip.

Administrator Gina said: 'Most of our furniture is from the recycling centre, I am like an eagle, I'm always scanning for scrapped furniture in the streets that we can reuse.

'The front room is my favourite as we have put in three big windows so I find myself looking outside at the forever changing views - whether that be ships passing, the sun setting or a thunderstorm.

'We make use of everything like the doors which we found online as people were giving some away and others we found at the tip, we then painted and distressed then made them into a feature wall in our bedroom.

'We love being resourceful and living off grid teaches you that, to not be reliant on big corporations.

'All of our water comes from the rain and we have a log burner, but we still have to wear plenty of layers on in the evening. We are like a pair of Eskimos during the winter.'

Before buying the boat Gina, 45, worked as a sales manager and cleaner and John, 60, managed a business, with the couple clocking up 80 hours a week in order to cover their outgoings.

Their lives changed when John, a father of three and stepfather of two, suffered a near-fatal brain aneurysm four years ago.

'After John's aneurysm, we began to live for today,' Gina said.

Once John returned from hospital the couple quit their jobs and sold their house. It was during a visit to Bideford for an emergency dental appointment for John that Gina stumbled upon the boat.

'While he was there, I had a look around and found a boat that had gone up for sale for £65,000 the day before,' she said. 'It was fate - within a week we had moved in.'

The boat, which has 10 rooms, is powered by solar panels between March and October. Filters treat collected rain water to make it suitable for use.

The couple share the space with their cockapoo, Alfie.

Despite dealing with new struggles - like stockpiling wood for winter and plunging temperatures - Gina and John remain thrilled with their decision.

Gina said: 'Despite having a flood last May, due to a hole, which left us up to our waist in water and meant we had to start downstairs all over again, we have loved every second of living here.

'I have learnt to love the crash and bangs from the tide against the boat, it is like being in the belly of a whale.'

She continued: 'We have a little community here, we all stick together and look after each other.

'If there is a problem with our boat, other people who live on the water help us. We never had that living in a house, I didn't even know my neighbours' names.

'Our family have asked us to live with them during the cold winters but we never have, we love the boat too much, there is always something to do here.

'It has definitely helped us grow as people and discover new strengths like being able to handle all situations, I'm not bothered by little things such as the electricity running out or the boiler being broken anymore.

'We just fix everything ourselves now or just get on with it and bear the cold.'



This article has been adapted from its original source.