Court Upholds Sentence of Man to 20 Years in Prison Over 2015 Murder

(Shutterstock)

The Court of Cassation upheld a March Criminal Court ruling sentencing a 31-year-old man to 20 years in prison after convicting him of murdering a young victim in Tafileh over old feuds in February of 2015.

The court declared the defendant guilty of shooting and killing the 20-year-old victim to avenge an old feud on February 17, and handed him the maximum sentence.

Court papers said five months before the incident, the victim’s family had “tied the defendant to a tree because they thought he was going to rob their house”.

Since then, the court maintained, the defendant “sought to avenge this humiliating incident by killing anyone from the victim’s family”.

On the day of the incident, the court maintained, the defendant headed to the victim’s house and fired a shot from a pump-action shotgun to bait people outside the house.

“The victim went outside to check on the matter and following a short altercation, the defendant fired one round at the victim’s thigh, which struck a major artery,” court documents said.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, but was declared dead upon arriving as a result of heavy bleeding from the fatal shot, according to court transcripts.

The defendant’s lawyer contested the Criminal Court’s ruling, and charged that “the killing occurred following a struggle involving the weapon, between the victim and the defendant”.

“The examinations indicated that there were DNA traces from both the victim and my client, which is proof that there was a struggle that involved the weapon,” the court transcripts said.

The higher court, however, ruled that the Criminal Court followed the proper procedures and the defendant deserved the verdict he received.

The Court of Cassation judges were Mohammad Ibrahim, Naji Zu’bi, Yassin Abdullat, Bassem Mubeidin and Saeed Mugheid.

