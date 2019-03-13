Crazy Kuwaiti Man Murders Girlfriend, Gets Rid of Baby

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Police yesterday arrested a man for attempting to kidnap his Filipina girlfriend and arranging with a compatriot of his to get rid of a newborn baby resulting from an affair with her, said security sources.

Both suspects face first-degree murder charges after they confessed that they arranged to get rid of the baby in a deserted area, the sources said.

The case started when a Filipina woman had called the police to report that her boyfriend was trying to kidnap her. Rushing to the scene, policemen arrested the suspect, who later on led cops to the friend who helped him killed and get rid of the baby.





