Cyber Crimes: Lebanese Police Warn of Scams to Lure People Via Facebook

The Internal Security Forces Thursday called on citizens to be aware of scams coming from text messages or Facebook pages that lure them with claims that they had won cars.

The agency’s statement said its Anti-Cybercrime and Intellectual Property Rights Bureau has been receiving complaints from citizens who said they were being sent messages from foreign numbers and fake Facebook pages.

It warned of a particular page under the name of “Her Highness Maqbouls Sabah al-Ahmad.”

“[The page] publishes posts of winning a Toyota car through a draw, telling one of the victims that they were one of the winners and asks them to send a copy of their ID,” the statement said.

“The person behind the Facebook page would then communicate with the victim via WhatsApp from a Lebanese number that they use from outside Lebanon and asks the victim to transfer $500 in order to finalize the paperwork for the car before disappearing.”

The ISF called on citizens not to respond to any message that they get from someone that they don’t know.

