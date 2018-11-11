Dad Who Forced Minor Daughter to Wed 40-Year-Old in UAE Faces Criminal Charges

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Follow > Disable alert for Al Ain Follow >

The man had allegedly forced his 15-year-old daughter to leave school and get married to a 40-year-old man.

A father in Al Ain was accused of marrying off his daughter, a minor, to his friend against the girl's will because the "man promised to pay a huge dowry to the family". The Arab man had allegedly forced his 15-year-old daughter to leave school and get married to the 40-year-old man.

Court documents stated that the father took his daughter to a neighbouring Gulf nation, from where he married her off. The child's mother was against the decision and wanted her child to continue schooling.

After the marriage, the couple returned to Al Ain. Within a month, fights started breaking out between them. The girl returned to her family several times, complaining that the man was mistreating her and that she wasn't happy with him. The father reportedly spoke to his son-in-law to treat his wife well and to be kind with her.

Things got so bad that the man dropped her to her parents' house. He found out later that she was pregnant and tried to get her back, but the parents refused.

The father went to the personal status court in Al Ain and requested that the couple be separated. The court approved the divorce.

The father was, however, prosecuted and referred to the criminal court for marrying off a minor.

This article has been adapted from its original source.