Deaf Candidate Shirley Pinto Joins New Right List in Israeli Knesset

Shirley Pinto made history on Tuesday, when she joined the New Right's list and became what is believed to be the first-ever hearing-impaired candidate to run for Knesset.

Pinto, 30, is an activist for disabled people’s rights who worked collaborates with the Ruderman Foundation and the Link20 youth group. She also volunteered as the Ramat Gan Municipality’s adviser on disability affairs. She attended law school, and taught sign language interpretation at Bar-Ilan University. She volunteered for IDF service, where she was a project and logistic manager in the IAF, and received an commendation of excellence.

“I’m happy and excited to announce that I joined the New Right,” Pinto said. “I will continue to act with all my might, as I have in the past, to help people with disabilities in Israel and to be their representative in the Knesset, with a goal to turn Israel into a more accessible, egalitarian and accepting society.”

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked said the New Right seeks to “implement right-wing policies with social sensitivity.”

Shaked expressed confidence that Pinto will be an effective advocate for the rights of people with disabilities.

