Decomposed Body Found in UAE Farm, Police Investigate

Police are investigating the death of an Asian man whose body was found decomposed on Sunday in a farm at Al Madam area in Sharjah.

Police said they received a call from the owner of an abandoned farm, who was informed about the body by one of the Asian workers who had been walking in its vicinity.

The operations room dispatched a team of officers from forensic, patrol, crimes scene and patrols departments and ambulance to the site.

The body was identified as an Asian person from his clothing.

Police suspect criminal intent as the farm had been deserted by its owner for 10 years due to depletion of groundwater.

Preliminary examination of the body revealed that nearly two months had passed since the man's death.

The police transferred the body to the forensic laboratory for further investigations.

The criminal investigation department of the Sharjah Police intensified investigation to solve the mystery behind the death of the Asian man.

