Depressed Bangladeshi Hangs Himself in Kuwait

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A Bangladeshi was recently found hung to a rope tied to the ceiling of his room in Jahra, said security sources. The man was already dead when paramedics released his neck of the rope. Inquires from acquaintances of the deceased testified that the man was suffering from depression for a long time.

Farwaniya fire

A fire recently broke out in a Farwaniya house, said security sources noting that firemen from Farwaniya and Ardhiya rushed to the scene and managed to control the fire before it spread. No casualties were reported at the scene.

