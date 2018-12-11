Diamond-Encrusted Emirates Aircraft Sends Social Media Users Into Frenzy

A viral picture appearing to show a diamond-encrusted Emirates aircraft in Islamabad. It left people wondering if it was real or not (Twitter)

Follow > Disable alert for Sara Shakeel Follow >

When an incredible image was posted online appearing to show a diamond-encrusted aircraft, it unsurprisingly sent the internet into meltdown.

The stunning picture showed one of the Dubai-based carrier's Boeing 777s with what appeared to be a bling-y festive makeover.

But it turned out that all was not as it seemed - the image was actually the result of some very clever Photoshop work.

It was the handiwork of Sara Shakeel, who came up with the idea for the image after capturing a photo in Islamabad of an Emirates aircraft before flying to the Italian city of Milan.

The former dentist often posts pictures to her Instagram account that she edits to give them a bejewelled makeover.

When she posted the 777 picture it quickly became very popular indeed, garnering hundreds of thousands of views - not least because the airline itself re-posted it with the caption 'Presenting the Emirates "Bling" 777. Image created by @SaraShakeel'.

This led to some online believing that it was a real plane with 'sanat_pr' asking 'is this real or Photoshop?', while 'manasatluri' added: 'Is this real or am I dreaming? Please say this is real, it's so beautiful.'

But others, rightly, questioned how the plane would be able to fly with the added weight of the diamonds.

One user, '1000milestotouchdown', said: 'Unfortunately not possible technically. The plane will have added extra weight and some serious safety issues then.'

Sara herself was also inundated with questions - but her response was a fun one.

She quipped on Instagram: 'So my plane has been on the news lately, confirming whether it's real or not, so before I took off I took another picture just to let you guys know it's real.'

She added: 'I truly and honestly made the diamond plane for the love of the trip and excitement!'

This article has been adapted from its original source.