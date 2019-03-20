Under Circus Tent Dior Showcases New Collection in Dubai

Models present creations by Christian Dior during the Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2019 collection fashion show in the emirate of Dubai on March 18, 2019. Karim Sahib / AFP

Follow > Disable alert for Dubai Disable alert for Dior Follow >

Under a large circus-style tent, Dior showcased its latest haute couture collection to a crowd of Mideast-based fashionistas, social media figures, celebrities, buyers, designers and editors Monday night.

It was the first show in Dubai for the French fashion house, which initially presented its spring-summer 2019 haute couture collection in Paris in January.

The presentation in Dubai, however, also included 15 entirely new creations unveiled especially for the show's design conscious Arab Gulf-based audience.

Dubai's exuberant displays of luxury and the city's surreal, futuristic-looking skyline were the ideal backdrop to the show, where creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri was on hand.

The crowd was wowed as models in sequined helmets presented the pieces inspired by Chiuri's memory and imagination associated with the circus.

The show took place in a public park.

Minna Joseph, who attended the show in a tulle skirt of her own creation, said it was amazing to witness the collection.

"I mean this is the park that I grew up in, I bring my kids in. And having something symbolic as Dior come, it's monumental for Dubai, for all of us, for the fashion community," she said.

"Today Dior is in Dubai. This is the biggest example that the UAE is making a place for itself on the fashion map," Lebanese TV personality Annabella Hilal said.

This article has been adapted from its original source.