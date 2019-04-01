April Fool’s Day (Shutterstock)

Egypt’s Dar al-Iftaa, the government’s principal Islamic legal institution for issuing fatwas (religious edicts), warned on Monday against April Fool’s Day, which coincides with April first.

“Do not participate in April Fool’s Day. The Muslim is not a liar–even if the lie is a joke. It is agreed upon that lying is banned in Islam, and it is deemed unequivocally ugly. There are many evidences for this in Islam,” Dar al-Iftaa said in a post on its official Facebook page.

One of these evidences is: Abu Hurairah (May Allah be pleased with him) reported: the Messenger of Allah (ﷺ) said, “There are three signs of the hypocrite: When he speaks, he lies; when he makes a promise, he breaks it; and when he is trusted, he betrays that trust.”

