Do White Trousers Make Arab Women More Sexy?

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Women should not be wearing white trousers if they want to look "respectable", according to yet another rule for women made in the Arab Twitter vortex.

Over the past few days, a tweet went viral after an Arab soial media user said women who wear white trousers do not respect themselves and was met with a huge backlash.

Though many mocked the tweet and the logic surrounding, more often than not, Arab women take such trivial tweets seriously because it underscores the patriarchy in which so many of them live.

Social media, thus has become an outlet for Arab women to fight such sentiments and to create a safe outlet to express themselves, support each other and to shut down such generalisations when they see them.

"In my eyes, any girl who wears white trousers can be seen as anything other than 'not respectable'", the controversial tweet said:

مش قادر أشوف أي بنت بتلبس بنطلون أبيض غير أنها " مش محترمة " . March 23, 2019

This article has been adapted from its original source.