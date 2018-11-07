Dog Boards Bus on Own to Follow Owner in Philippines

Dog in the bus (Twitter)

Commuters on a Philippines bus captured video of a dog that boarded the public transportation alone to follow his owner to work.

Witnesses said the dog boarded the bus by itself Friday in Cebu City and stared out the window as the vehicle went about its route.

Passenger Tet Tapuyao captured video of the canine sitting on the bus bench when the vehicle stopped next to a truck carrying passengers.

One of the passengers, a woman on her way to work, recognizes the dog as it walks off the bus to meet her.

''Oh my! It's Vince. Vince! Why did you follow us? You crazy dog!'' the woman says in Filipino.

The woman and Vince rode away on the truck.

This article has been adapted from its original source.