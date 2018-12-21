Dog Receives Honorary Diploma for Accompanying Owner in Class

A service dog named Griffin (Twitter)

A New York state university shared a photo of an honorary diploma being bestowed on a student's cap-and-gown-clad service dog.

Clarkson University said canine companion Griffin Hawley was awarded an honorary diploma at the December Recognition Ceremony to honor his service to class of 2019 student Brittany Hawley.

"The Board of Trustees recognized that Griffin has demonstrated extraordinary effort, steadfast commitment, and diligent dedication to the wellbeing and student success of his owner Brittany," the school said.

Hawley is seeking graduate degree in Occupational Therapy and Griffin accompanies her to classes, lectures, faculty appointments, group study sessions, social activities, research projects and clinical experiences, the university said.

"Griffin has been awarded an honorary diploma for his extraordinary contributions to student success," the statement said.

