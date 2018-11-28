Donald and Melania Decorate White House for Chirstmas

First lady Melania Trump unveiled the White House Christmas theme on Monday, wearing a pair of red leather gloves that matched the gleaming ornaments on the tree. (Twitter)

With Thanksgiving behind us, the White House has transformed into a beautifully-decorated backdrop for holiday parties hosted by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania.

The White House Christmas Reception welcomed a group of people into a fully-decorated home, with a special appearance by an orchestra, on Tuesday.

The First Family welcomed attendees from behind a podium, over a microphone. Melania told the guests: 'I just want to wish [you] Merry Christmas, and a happy, prosperous and peaceful New Year, and enjoy the White House.'

Trump addressed the guests first, with part of his remarks captured on social media pages by those lucky enough to attend the soiree.

'On behalf of the White House, on behalf of the president, I just want to say congratulations and your entire staff and many of whom are right in the audience right now, really that's a job well...' Trump said, at which point his comments cut off in the recording.

At least one of the guests, whose Instagram account has his name listed as Johnney Zhang, is employed at Primior, a company which calls itself 'one of the fastest growing real estate investments firms in California.'

The Trumps stood together, waving and smiling at the many camera phones capturing them from a slight distance inside 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, DC.

Over their heads hung a stunning crystal chandelier, which looked perfectly in place among the luxurious holiday decorations.

Christmas trees extended nearly to the ceiling, adorned with eagles at the top.

Red ribbons were woven throughout the limbs of the trees, that were otherwise adorned with red, silver and gold ornaments of all shapes and sizes.

Two of the trees framed a fireplace situated below a mantle that was decorated with foliage and more ornaments, with a framed painting of President George Washington hanging above it.

Entertainment for the evening came in the form of an orchestra whose members came dressed for the occasion.

The band wore red jackets in the same hue as the drapery in the room where they were playing, with black and white accents on the coats.

The conductor's top featured gold embellishments, adding a regal element to the look.

There was no shortage of treats for the special guests at the reception, either.

Cookies frosted in designs including Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer and Frosty the Snowman were piled high on a plate.

There were also Christmas trees, mittens and candy cane designs to choose from for those who wanted a snack.

The table settings at the event added to the glamour of the evening, as well.

Beautiful, white table cloths with champagne-colored designs draped all the way to the floor at the round tables.

Wine glasses rimmed with gold accents were in place for the drinkware.

To set it all off, a miniature White House was on display on one table, also decorated for the season.

Trees covered in snow surrounded the buildings, and wreaths were hung on all of the tiny windows.

The overall theme for this year's holiday decorations at the White House is 'American Treasures.'

'This is a joyous time of year when we decorate the White House for the Christmas Season. Our theme honors the heart and spirit of the American people,' Melania said in a statement on the White House website.

'Thank you to the many volunteers and staff who worked hard to decorate the halls of the People’s House in Christmas cheer. On behalf of my family, we wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.'

The first lady designed the theme and layout, focusing on the spirit of patriotism, the East Wing said, as it was unveiled on Monday by Melania, who was pictured wearing a pair of red leather gloves that matched the gleaming ornaments on one of the many trees on the property.

The colors red, white and blue dominate the decorations, seen in a video Melania Trump posted to her Twitter feed, which shows the first lady walking through the White House and examining the results of hundreds of volunteers, who decorated the residence while the first family were in West Palm Beach over Thanksgiving.

There are several decorative themes that touch on the first family's personal interests.