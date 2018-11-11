Double Digit Number Plates Go to Highest Bidder at $1.3M in UAE
Double digit number plates were also offered during the fiercely fought auction.
A vehicle number plate was sold for a whopping Dh5 million ($1,361 million) at a fiercely fought auction in Sharjah. SHJ-7 fetched the amount at the auction of special number plates held at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre on Saturday night.
Among the double-digit numbers on offer on the night, SHJ-20 fetched Dh1.9 million, while SHJ-14 went for Dh1.8 million. SHJ-55 was sold for Dh1.5 million, while SHJ-69 went for Dh1.25 million at the auction organised by the Sharjah Police and Emirates Auction.
Previously, Dubai-based Indian businessman Balwinder Sahni had paid a cool Dh33 million to get his hands on the DXB number plate D5. This is believed to be the highest amount shelled out for a number plate in the UAE.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
