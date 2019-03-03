Drawing Words, Stitching Calligraphy. All for a Good Cause. In Tehran

A poster that calls for the first edition of the Yase Yasin International Calligraphy Awards.(Tehran Times)

The Mirase Yase Yasin Cultural Institute has established awards to honor the best Persian and Arabic calligraphy works from across the world on Hazrat Fatima (SA), daughter of Prophet Muhammad (S).

The Yase Yasin International Calligraphy Awards will be held biennially, Mirase Yase Yasin director Meqdad Salehi said during a meeting held at Mashhad’s Homa Hotel last week.

The meeting was attended by calligraphers and executives of calligraphy associations from Iran, Turkey, Iraq, Syria, Bahrain, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates.

The first edition of the awards will be held in nastaliq, naskh and thulth, three styles of calligraphy, on February 14, 2020, which is the birthday of Hazrat Fatima (SA).

Calligraphers from across the world should send their works to the cultural institute until December 22, 2019.

The organizers also plan to award 18 calligraphy works honorable mentions.

Salehi said the winning works will be retained by the Mirase Yase Yasin Cultural Institute in order to showcase them in a museum that the institute plans to establish in a few years.

The meeting was followed by the opening of an exhibition of calligraphy works by Iranian artists about Hazrat Fatima (SA), which the institute has accumulated over the past decade.

