This Dress is Minute for a Single Leg!

A student has hit out at online retailer PrettyLittleThing (PLT) over its sizing when she discovered the dress she'd ordered didn't even fit over one leg.

Julia Magowan, 21, who is studying at Loughborough University purchased the £18 Black Mesh Ruched Dress from PLT in her usual size eight.

But she was not impressed to find out the mini dress did not fit her correctly, as she struggled to pull the garment over her leg.

Julia managed to get the dress up as far as her thigh on just one of her legs.

She shared a string of pictures of the item to share her frustration.

In one image Julia held the dress in front of her body to show how tiny it was.

A separate upload saw her attempt to slip into the dress, but struggled to pull it up to her waist and slip in a second leg.

A third image showed the dress in all its glory fitting the model perfectly on the website.

She tweeted: 'PLT how do you expect me to fit my body into this supposed size 8 dress??

'Can just about fit my left leg in it, what a joke!'

A separate post was captioned: 'Update: fits nicely around my leg.'

PLT has yet to reach out to Julia about the item.

The product description on the site states the strappy item is made up of Polyester and Elastane.

It states: '95 per cent Polyester 5 per cent Elastane.'

The online retailer warn against the colour running, but nothing about the sizing.

It continued: 'Please note: due to fabric used, colour may transfer.

Julia is not the first person who has vented their dissatisfaction about PLT garments on social media.

A separate customer tweeted: '100 per cent PLT lie about the sizing on the clothes no way can some of these models all be a size 6 in every fit of clothing. Amount of times I’ve bought stuff and it’s too tiny is beyond a joke.'

Another added: 'Don’t know who does PLT sizes but please note that even for a small person your bodysuits are not long enough for the body. Size 8 bodysuit looks like it would only just fit an eight-year-old.'

'Literally! Bought a size 6 on PLT and I couldn’t even fit a dress over my thighs', shared one more shopper.

