Drifting in Public Banned in Oman, 3 Arrested

Police officers in Oman have arrested three people in North Al Batinah Governorate for drifting and endangering people's lives.

Royal Oman Police said in a statement online, "North Al Batinah Governorate Police Department Command arrested three drivers in the Wilayat of Al Khaburah after they had drifted with their vehicles onto a public street."

ROP added, "the legal proceedings are underway."

