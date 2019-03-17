Drifting in Public Banned in Oman, 3 Arrested
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Police officers in Oman have arrested three people in North Al Batinah Governorate for drifting and endangering people's lives.
Royal Oman Police said in a statement online, "North Al Batinah Governorate Police Department Command arrested three drivers in the Wilayat of Al Khaburah after they had drifted with their vehicles onto a public street."
ROP added, "the legal proceedings are underway."
This article has been adapted from its original source.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12