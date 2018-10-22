Driver on Trial for Allegedly Setting 13 Vehicles on Fire at Dubai Mall

(Shutterstock)

A driver is facing trial in Dubai Criminal Court for allegedly setting ablaze 13 vehicles at Dubai Outlet Mall's parking lot, local media reported.

The court heard that the 42-year-old Pakistani carried out the revenge attack against a new driver of the company he was employed in. He took out petrol from the vehicle he was driving, poured it on the new driver's minibus, and set it on fire with his lit cigarette.

The blaze gutted 13 parked vehicles and the flames caught the man's clothes. The CCTV showed the accused trying to escape the parking lot while taking off his burnt clothes.

The Dubai Police identified the vehicle's plate number, and arrested the driver at the airport as he was trying to flee the country.

During his confession, the man said the new driver had reduced the monthly fare of transporting mall employees, which made the accused lose a lot of his customers.

He said he decided to take his anger out on the new driver by setting his minibus on fire.

After the incident, the accused took his vehicle to Al Jafiliya, parked it there, and went to the airport where he bought a flight ticket to go back to his country.

The court will declare its verdict on October 29.

