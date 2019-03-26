Drunk Breaks Leg of a Dubai Policeman

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A footballer, who was drunk when he assaulted an on-duty police officer and severely injured him outside a police station, has received a three-year imprisonment term by a Dubai court.

The Court of First Instance heard that the attack, in which the 30-year-old American footballer used a solid object to break the officer's right leg and ankle, took place on December 29, 2014. It was not immediately clear why the case took this long to get to court.

The court found the footballer guilty of aggravated physical assault and verbal abuse of an on-duty cop and consuming alcohol without a permit. It ordered his deportation. The footballer's sentencing was issued in absentia.

The policeman said he was on duty guarding the entrance gate of Bur Dubai police station when the incident occurred. "I was talking to a colleague when the defendant approached me and suddenly hit me from behind on my leg. I could not see right away what he was holding. I felt my leg got broken. I screamed and fell down."

While the other cop, who was around, rushed inside the police station, the officer had to struggle with the attacker to stop him from further assaulting him.

The policeman, who witnessed the incident on the evening shift, said he went away to reach for help.

The forensic report showed that the victim was left with a permanent injury in his right leg and ankle. A damage of 30 per cent was caused by the assault. During interrogation, the defendant admitted to the charge, claiming he was not sober then.

