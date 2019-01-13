Drunk in Dubai Stabs Roommate to Death

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

"He disturbed his roommates as he was also talking on his mobile phone"

A man allegedly assaulted his roommate and unintentionally caused his death while in an inebriated state, a Dubai court has heard. According to a forensic expert, who examined the body, the cause of death was a deep stab wound in the chest.

"The victim was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs when he was stabbed," the expert said in his report.

The defendant, 37, who is in detention, admitted he had consumed alcohol prior to the incident. As he stood trial at the Court of First Instance, he claimed he did not intend to kill the victim.

The incident was reported on October 1, 2018, at the Jebel Ali police station.

An Indian foreman, 46, recalled during the public prosecution investigation how the accused went to him shortly after midnight at their labour accommodation in the Jebel Ali industrial area. "He was intoxicated and unruly. He then went to his room and turned the light on. He disturbed his roommates as he was also talking on his mobile phone and they were sleeping."

A verbal brawl then ensued. "I told the defendant to discuss with me about any problems he had with the other workers as I was the person in charge," the witness told the prosecutor.

The foreman then left the room and the victim asked the accused, who was on a visit visa, to pack up and leave the room. The defendant, however, refused to leave. The victim assaulted him as the latter threatened to assault the other workers. "This prompted the defendant to take a knife out of his baggage and stab the victim. The defendant then fled the scene," the foreman said.

The trial has been adjourned to January 27.

This article has been adapted from its original source.