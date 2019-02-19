Drunkered Steals Car, Crashes Into Villa and Assaults Police in Dubai

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A man, who physically assaulted police officers right after he crashed a stolen taxi into a villa, has received a one-year imprisonment term.

Prosecutors accused the Moroccan, 24, of being under the influence of alcohol when he drove a taxi he had just stolen from its driver.

The Court of First Instance found him guilty of assaulting and insulting on-duty police officers, damaging public property (the cab and police patrol car) and robbery. It referred him to the Court of Misdemeanors on charges of driving in an inebriated state and consuming alcohol without a licence.

The man had pleaded not guilty to all those charges during his court appearance. He will be deported after completing his jail term, as per the court ruling.

On September 13 last year, the Dubai Police responded to a call made by a taxi driver, complaining of a passenger who stole his car. "We heard from the driver that the passenger (defendant) wanted to go to Mirdiff. However, when he reached his destination, he drove the car off after the driver stepped off," a police officer told the public prosecution investigator.

It was not long before the passenger, who was then heavily drunk, crashed into a nearby villa. He resisted being taken into custody by the police officers and assaulted them.

The man can appeal the ruling within 15 days from its issuance date.

