Dubai Beach Club Zero Gravity Apologizes for Vulgar Video

Dubai beach club Zero Gravity issued an apology on Monday for a viral video that showed a man engaging in a vulgar act.

The incident took place on December 15 when the man was caught on camera. The video soon went viral with many expressing their outrage on social media.

The post read - "We regret that an unacceptable incident took place at Zero Gravity on Saturday 15 December. The wellbeing of our guests is our priority and we have zero-tolerance for any inappropriate conduct. We insist on the highest standards of behaviour at all times and we have immediately taken action to strengthen the implementation of our rules of conduct."

It further reads - "Our guests can be assured that all water hygiene controls were in place at the time of the incident, including hourly water quality checks, and we have carried out a number of hygiene tests and activities since the incident to continue to protect the wellbeing of everyone who enjoys Zero Gravity.

The conduct of this individual, who was immediately removed, and banned, from Zero Gravity, fell well below that which can be expected by our guests and we sincerely apologize for any distress or anxiety caused. Thank you for all your messages of support."

