Dubai Court Clears 2 Women of Luring Emirati in Flat and Stealing $27K From him

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

An Emirati man complained that he had met a woman online and she lured him to meet her at a flat.

A Dubai court has cleared two women of the charges of depriving an Emirati man of his freedom at their flat and stealing Dh100,000 ($27,225) from him. According to the police complaint, one of the women had lured him for a massage date on a social networking site.

The case dates back to April 26 and was registered at Al Barsha police station. An Emirati man complained that he had met a woman online and she lured him to meet her at a flat. He claimed he was led to a flat where two women assaulted and threatened to kill him, before robbing Dh100,000 ($27,225) at knifepoint.

The Court of First Instance acquitted the two woman, aged 32 and 33, of charges of forcible robbery and illegal confinement.

However, it sentenced the 33-year-old accused to six months in jail and deportation for presenting another woman's passport to police officers and lying in a judicial and administrative investigation. She gave the police a written testimony and signed it while pretending to be someone else during the public prosecution investigation.

This article has been adapted from its original source.