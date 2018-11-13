Dubai Court Jails Man for Rape Attempt of Sister-in-Law by Sneaking Into her Bedroom

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The accused was found guilty of a sexual assault charge.

A man, charged at a Dubai court for allegedly trying to rape his sister-in-law after sneaking into her bedroom at night, was sentenced to three years in jail on Tuesday. The accused was found guilty of a sexual assault charge.

The Court of First Instance earlier heard that the 29-year-old Emirati man sneaked into the complainant's room through a window. He allegedly covered her mouth and tried to take her clothes off to force himself on her.

However, the woman ran to the bathroom and locked the door, the court heard.

The incident allegedly took place on July 20 and a case was registered at Al Barsha police station. The complainant, a 29-year-old housewife, said she was shocked when the defendant sneaked into her bedroom at 3.55am. "He began talking about some disputes between me and my sister, before grabbing my hands and covering my mouth."

She kicked the defendant and escaped to the bathroom. When she got out later, she found that the defendant had already left the house.

The complainant's husband, a 36-year-old Emirati, said he was in Thailand when he got a phone call from her that night. "She told me that a man sneaked into her bedroom from the window."

During interrogation by the investigators, the accused admitted to having climbed the complainant's villa fence and jumped into her bedroom through the window.

The forensic report showed the assault left the woman with scratches and bruises.

This article has been adapted from its original source.