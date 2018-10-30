Dubai Court Sentences Mother to 7 Years for Torturing, Killing Baby

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The infant was hospitalised 5 times with fractured skull, thigh bone, and internal bleeding.

A woman was found guilty of torturing and killing her 14-month old son in Dubai. She will serve a seven-year jail term.

The infant had been hospitalised 5 times prior to his final demise at the hands of his mother.

According to the public prosecution, the first time he landed in the hospital he had only been 33 days old.

The baby would have involuntary muscle spasms that prevented him from nursing properly. X-ray scans revealed he had a brain haemorrhage.

The second time he was hospitalised with severe diarrhoea and was vomiting profusely.

He was again hospitalised with a broken thigh bone and later with a fractured skull.

She ended the torture regime by pressing on his abdomen until he bled internally.

