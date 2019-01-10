Dubai Culture Authority Marks 10th Birthday With Promise More Art

Colorful Entrance to Global Village with crowd timelapse in Dubai (Shutterstock)

The Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) plans to harbour more creativity and innovation within the UAE culture and creating concrete sectors for working artists, a senior official said as the organisation marked its 10th anniversary on Wednesday.

Saeed Al Nabouda, acting director-general of the authority said: "We no longer just want to see engineers with a creative side, we want to see artists; real artists coming through and representing the UAE. If you are a poet, you will have an industry, if you are a painter you will have a dedicated sector to work in. We want to ensure you have a platform to focus only on that creativity and we will make sure you will be well paid too," he told Khaleej Times on the sidelines of a cultural celebration at the Cultural and Scientific Association in Dubai.

Remarking on the 10 years gone by, Al Nabouda said while it is good to celebrate past successes - such as the launch of the Sikka Art Fair in 2010 and the opening of Etihad Museum in 2016 - it's now time to "take things to the next level".

"And it's the young generations that will drive this. We are going to see a lot more creativity and innovation being embedded within our culture. And our focus is to create a robust creative industry more rooted in our culture and traditions," he said.

With student interactions the main focus at the Dubai Culture, Al Nabouda said nurturing a talent while a child is still young and in the classroom will help turn the UAE into a country that, in the future, exports its cultural around the globe.

And with the Ministry of Education and the Dubai Education Zone noted as the authority's first partner on a federal level, that relationship will continue to grow, he said.

"We understand that culture starts in school. Currently we have six permanent heritage centres within schools here; one was established in 2018 at Zayed University. We need to be on the ground with students, encouraging them to tap into that creative side."

