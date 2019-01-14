Dubai Denies Banning Rumors Hempseed Oil

Hemp oil in a bottle (Shutterstock)

You might have been prescribed hempseed oil, as part of your treatment, by your doctor or naturopath specialist in Dubai.

It is often difficult to readily find the oil at a chemist store as there is confusion whether it is on the banned list of products in the country.

The Dubai Municipality in a post this week clarified about the usage and availability of hempseed oil.

It denied rumors that hempseed oil has any narcotic properties. "The extraction of the hempseed oil is done by pressing the seeds of the plant, similar to the methods of extracting olive oil and coconut with no other treatments," the post read.

Hempseed oil has multiple benefits when applied topically or consumed. It acts as a powerful anti-inflammatory and encourages new cell generation.

