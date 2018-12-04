Dubai Diner Worker Who Stabbed Colleague Jailed for 6-Months

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A restaurant cleaner, who allegedly stabbed a colleague multiple times, has been sentenced to six months in jail by a Dubai court.

A forensic report on the victim's injury showed that he suffered a permanent injury from the stab wound in his hand, which left him with constant pain and difficulty in trying to move his left fingers.

The 22-year-old cleaner denied an aggravated assault charge at the Court of First Instance, but the court found him guilty and ordered his deportation after his jail term.

The incident took place on January 6. The victim, a 22-year-old worker, said during the investigation that the dispute started when he walked into the storage room of the restaurant they were working at. "The defendant was standing in the middle, chopping onions. He would not let me pass."

He said the defendant then verbally abused him, which prompted him to reply in the same way. "He stabbed me in the leg and abdomen. I also got arm and hand wounds when I tried to stop him and protect myself."

The court ruling has been appealed.

This article has been adapted from its original source.