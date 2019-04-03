The Dubai Indoor Arena is The Largest in the Middle East

Dubai Arena (Twitter)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday visited Dubai Arena, the new multi-purpose arena developed by Meraas at City Walk.

The venue is the largest indoor arena of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region.

A member of his entourage, Khalifa Saeed, recorded a breathtaking 360-degree video of the arena that can accommodate 17,000 visitors and host multiple events across diverse domains all year round.

Sheikh Mohammed affirmed that the government places a high priority on infrastructure projects as they represent key pillars of the country's development plans aimed at further cementing Dubai's leading position on the global economic map and consolidating its high ranking in global competitiveness indexes.

Dubai Arena is set to reinforce Dubai's reputation in the tourism and family entertainment sector. The development of the venue is aligned with the objectives outlined in 'Dubai's Tourism Vision 2020' and the 'Dubai Tourism Strategy' that aims to attract 25 million tourists a year by 2025.

Designed to host end-stage, central and half-stage concerts, sporting events such as tennis, basketball, boxing, volleyball and ice hockey matches, as well as gala dinners, exhibitions, conferences and festivals, the city's newest entertainment venue is connected to Dubai Metro through a direct metro-link pedestrian bridge.

"With Dubai Arena, the city has set a new benchmark in the tourism and family entertainment sector - shaping a new avenue for economic growth while also enhancing the emirate's potential as a top destination for some of the world's most prestigious events," Abdulla Al Habbai, chairman of Dubai Holding and group chairman of Meraas.

A report by Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry states that spending within the UAE's travel and tourism sector is estimated to reach $56 billion by 2022.

This article has been adapted from its original source.