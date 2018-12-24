Dubai Makes Guinness for World's Largest Christmas Bauble Ornament

Dubai Mall sets Guinness World Record for largest Christmas ornament (Twitter)

Follow > Disable alert for Dubai Follow >

When it comes to record breaking feats, there seems to be no place like Dubai to showcase extraordinary achievements.

The Dubai Mall added another Guinness World Record title to its credits - this time, clinching the record for the World's Largest Christmas Bauble Ornament.

Weighing an astounding 1,100 kilograms, the metallic bauble ornament was bespoke made for Dubai Mall's festive campaign by American design firm Venue Arts. Measuring almost 6.597m in height with a diameter stretching 4.689m wide to form a perfect sphere, it took two days to assemble and hoist this grandiose piece.

The Guinness World Record bauble ornament is placed in the Star Atrium, where it is arranged in a composition of a total of five giant ornaments.

This article has been adapted from its original source.