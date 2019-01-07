Dubai Police Arrest Man Who Made 13-Year-Old Work as Prostitute

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A man who fell in love with a child prostitute and tried to save her has been arrested in Dubai.

The 13-year-old victim was smuggled into the country by a 49-year-old man who pretended to be her father, as per Emarat Al Youm report.

He then forced her to work as a prostitute for a year and raped her multiple times.

When she would refuse to comply with his wishes, he would beat her with a wooden club.

In the interim, a 29-year-old unemployed man fell in love with the girl and continued to see her throughout the year.

When he tried to report her rapist and abuser to the police, he was arrested himself as well.

According to testimony given by a Dubai police officer, the first accused confessed to smuggling and prostituting the girl, but denied that he raped her.

Two other prostitutes were arrested and confessed that they would have intercourse in exchange for money. They also confirmed that the first accused would rape the child several times.

The public prosecutor charged the first accused with human trafficking, rape, managing a prostitution den, and abusing women including two others named in the court case.

