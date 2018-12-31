Dubai Prepares for New Year's Eve With 25 Celebration Sites
The road closures will begin from 4pm today.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced several road closures to ensure smooth traffic flow during the New Year's Eve celebrations, which are expected to draw over two million people.
A total of 25 celebration sites and 14 fireworks spots were designated as 40 government entities worked hand in hand to secure New Year's Eve celebrations and bid farewell to the Year of Zayed.
To avoid delays and traffic woes, residents are advised to head to their sites of choice - especially The Dubai Mall - by 5pm.
Passengers must avoid taking the Metro from the Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall station from 10pm to 6am the next day. Financial Centre or World Trade Centre metro stations will be the closest stop for Dubai Mall visitors.
The road closures will begin from 4pm on Monday, December 31.
Roads affected include:
Al Asayel Street: Closed at 4pm. Will only be open for buses and emergency vehicles
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard: Closed starting 5pm
Happiness Street: Closed at 6pm from Roda Al Murooj intersection; closed from 8pm from Zabeel intersection, closed from Emirates Towers roundabout at 10pm
Financial Center Road: Closed from 8pm, both upper and lower levels
Al Sukouk Street: Closed from 8pm
This article has been adapted from its original source.
