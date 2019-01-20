Dubai Royal Shared '10-Year Challenge' Picture

Sheikha Maitha bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum posts #10YearChallenge photo (khaleej times/Screenshot)

As the '10-Year Challenge' continues to trend on social media, a Dubai royal also shared a similar picture of her inspiring evolution over - not 10 - but 20 years.

Sheikha Maitha bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the daughter of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, recently posted a collage of her pictures over the course of 20 years - as an Instagram story.

The collage shows the princess' growth from 1999-2019 as an accomplished Olympian, Equestrienne and martial artist. The award winning Equestrienne captioned her #20YearChallenge picture - of playing polo - as #KnightLife, drawing comparisons with royal knights of the past in the West.

