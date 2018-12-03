Dubai Saturday Clubs Help Pupils Develop Skills

Students creating sustainable fashion designs at the Dubai Saturday Clubs (Twitter)

A free Saturday club has returned to Dubai to help pupils develop the skills they may need in their future careers.

Now in its fourth edition, Dubai Saturday Clubs is an initiative of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) that brings together 12 to 15-year-olds.

Available to students in private schools, the event is meant to offer fun and informal educational experiences.

Maitha Ali, programme designer for Dubai Saturday Clubs at the KHDA, said: "The aim of the club is to introduce them to future careers, enhance their 21st-century skills and develop their passion and purpose. We want them to experience something they are passionate about and give them a space to co-create and explore."

Students get the opportunity to meet experts in various fields and engage with other schools during the club sessions each Saturday. They also learn new skills and get to explore possible careers.

"Attending a Saturday Club is a way to discover and learn outside the school curriculum. There are many personal firsts for the students - such as their first time visiting a university, their first time in an art gallery or even their first time with game designers," said Maitha.

Workshops are hosted by organisations and social entrepreneurs alongside creative experts who are passionate about showing students how they can help make the world better and happier.

Dubai Saturday Clubs started in 2016 and has since completed three seasons - with more than 200 students attending experiences this year.

Hani Hasim, a student participating in Saturday Clubs, said: "I have made new friends and explored ideas with other students who are my age. This is a fun way to experience new activities and see how we can influence others to solve problems."

Students will be able to experience photography, entrepreneurship, art classes, design thinking and other creative sessions as part of this year's Saturday Clubs.

The clubs' sessions are hosted in partnership with Nikon Photography School and Injaz UAE. Other partners include Design and Fashion Council, Dubai Design District (d3), Dubai Creativity Clusters Authority, the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Awards, Dubai Culture and Youth Hub.

