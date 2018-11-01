Dubai Set Record of World's Longest Chain of Different Nationalities Riding Metro

The Dubai Metro was opened in 2009. (AFP/File)

Follow > Disable alert for Guinness World Records Follow >

Dubai beat the previous record of 75 nationalities set by Norway in 2013.

Dubai has set a new Guinness World Record for the most number of nationalities riding the metro together on Thursday.

The feat, which saw commuters coming from 96 countries forming a human chain, was the culmination of the week-long celebration of Public Transport Day.

The Roads and Transport (RTA) said Dubai beat the previous record of 75 nationalities set by Norway in 2013.

Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance, and Mattar Al Tayer, RTA director general and chairman of the board of Executive Directors, received the title from Guinness World Records adjudicators at the Etisalat Metro Station.

"The achievement comes at a very opportune time as we also celebrate the UAE Flag Day," said Al Nahyan. "We are a country of 200 nationalities and this shows the harmony and tolerance in the country that unite us together."

This article has been adapted from its original source.