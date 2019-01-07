Dubai's Young Royal Couple Celebrate 1st Anniversary With Chopper Ride

(Instagram)

Sheikh Mohammed's daughter also shared unseen wedding clips.

Sheikha Maryam bint Mohammed, daughter of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took her wedding anniversary celebrations to the next level on Sunday by chartering a helicopter ride over Dubai with her husband Sheikh Suhail bin Ahmed bin Juma Al Maktoum.

On January 5, 2019, the young couple had celebrated their first wedding anniversary at the beach with a tiered cake and fireworks display.

The Sheikha even posted never before seen videos from her fairytale wedding in 2018.

Watch the couple enjoy breathtaking views of Dubai from the sky:

Video: #UAE royal couple - Sheikh Mohammed's daughter and husband - celebrate wedding anniversary with #Dubai chopper ride https://t.co/DXiU0bOdnp pic.twitter.com/xzni6Fy9Tv — Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) January 7, 2019

