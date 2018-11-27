Dust Particles Sweep South Korea From China, People Are Warned

South Korea smothered in Chinese air pollution (Twitter)

South Korea issued Tuesday dust advisories in some parts of the country as microdust particles and yellow dust blow in from China.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said that the concentration level of fine dust particles, categorized as PM 10, is recorded at 92 micrograms per cubic meter (㎍/㎥) and microfine dust particles (PM 2.5) at 81 ㎍/㎥ in the areas of Incheon on the west coast of the Korean Peninsula closer to China.

The microfine dust particle PM 2.5 warning is issued when the level exceeds more than 75 ㎍/㎥ for two hours. The PM 10 fine dust warning is issued when the level surpasses 150 ㎍/㎥ for two hours.

PM 2.5 is defined as a particulate matter that measures smaller than 2.5 microns, 2.5 thousandths of a millimeter.

Weather officials said that air quality has worsened as sandstorm originated in the Inner Mongolia region of China has blown southeast toward the Korean Peninsula on Tuesday. It is expected to affect the country over Wednesday.

The state weather agency recommended that children and elderly citizens should refrain from going outside.

Fine dust particles from China and domestic air pollutants contribute to the surge in the concentration of air pollutants in the Korean air, along with slow air currents in colder months, the National Institute of Environmental Research said in a report.

This article has been adapted from its original source.