Dutch Buys Painting for $85 at Thrift Shop, Sells for $34K

A Netherlands man is enjoying an unexpected windfall after a painting he bought for $85 at a thrift store sold for $34,025.

Henk Laarmans bought the painting at a thrift store for $85 and decided to take it to an art expert at Tussen Kunst and Kitsch.

The expert identified the piece as "A Sunny Day in the Dunes," a painting by artist Johan Aarts. The expert said the pointillist work -- a painting where the picture is formed by a series of dots -- could prove highly valuable.

The appraiser's prediction was proven true Monday when the painting sold for $34,025 at an auction. Auctioneer Piet van Winden said the painting was purchased by an anonymous Dutch collector.

