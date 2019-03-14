Eagle Helps Golfer With 'Hole-in-One' Match

Eagle helps golfer with 'hole-in-one'. (Video Screenshot)

A British Columbia golfer captured video of an eagle that helped him transform a decent shot into a hole-in-one.

The golfer said he was playing his first round of the season at a Vancouver-area course when an eagle landed on the green of the second hole and started toying with his ball.

The video shows the eagle toying with the ball before finally dropping it into the hole.

"Despite the rules of golf saying I need to replace it (which I did and missed the putt), this will still go down as my hole in one story for life," the filmer wrote.

