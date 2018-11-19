Early Ticket Sell Out for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team's German driver Nico Rosberg leads after the start of the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at the Yas Marina circuit. (AFP/File)

This year ticket holders have exciting and value-packed ways to get the most out of their weekend.

Organisers have revealed that all three-day Grandstand tickets for Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2018 have now sold out.

Demand for tickets to the Middle East's biggest entertainment weekend, which celebrates its 10th edition this year, have been so high that organisers have revealed that all Grandstand seats were snapped up by F1 fans from across the UAE and around the world in record time.

Such an early sell-out marks a new milestone for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and is a testament to both the continued strength of the event year on year, as well as the excitement that's building for the 10th edition.

With the Formula 1 World Championship already decided going into the final race, this high demand sets a benchmark in F1 and underlines the success of Abu Dhabi's modern entertainment and destination offering, appealing to all audiences be they local or international, F1 committed or F1 casual fans.

With only a limited number of event hospitality packages left, starting from Dh3,695 with all-inclusive food and beverage, Yas Marina Circuit is advising anyone looking to attend this year's grand prix to act quickly or risk missing out on the best entertainment event in the Middle East.

As well as incredible on-track action, the GP will bring the best live music to the UAE capital, with amazing live performances by some of the world's biggest music stars at the Yasalam After-Race Concerts.

This year, Yas Island will welcome US rapper Post Malone on Thursday, with Canadian superstar 'The Weeknd' taking to the stage on Friday. UK singer Sam Smith will perform on Saturday, with American legends Guns N' Roses rocking the crowds on Sunday.

All F1 ticket holders can take their race weekend experience up a gear with Golden Circle Upgrades to the After-Race Concerts.

Upgrades give race-goers access to all four Yasalam After-Race Concerts, with fast track access to the exclusive Golden Circle area - the best place to watch the artists perform - available from just Dh195.

F1 fans can also see exclusive live performances by some of the newest and best emerging musical artists in the F1 Fanzone and oasis areas, with 10 of the best regional and international acts entertaining the crowds throughout the weekend.

With 2018 marking a decade since the first Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, this year ticket holders have a host of new, exciting and value-packed ways to get the most out of their weekend.

As well as watching some of the world's greatest drivers and F1® teams battle it out, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is also a fantastic opportunity for race fans and their families to explore the UAE capital.

This year, ticket holders can enjoy a 50 per cent discount on general admission to the stunning Louvre Abu Dhabi museum from Thursday to Sunday.

The quiet and calm of the Louvre Abu Dhabi, which is home to hundreds of priceless works of art and masterpieces, will feel like a world away from the noise and excited crowds that will be buzzing around Yas Marina Circuit.

Fans and families who are keen to add extra value to their race weekend can purchase the three-day 'Super Parks Pass' that comes with unlimited access to all three Yas Island Parks - Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi - from Wednesday to Sunday.

To mark the 10-year anniversary of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the Yas Suites Event Hospitality products have been revamped with all-new interiors and a host of stylish upgrades making them the perfect place to watch the F1 and soak up the incredible race weekend atmosphere.

Al Tareq Al Ameri, CEO of Yas Marina Circuit, said: "This year's Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is going to be extra special as it marks a decade of incredible action.

"We have been overwhelmed with the huge response from local and international fans with 2018 being the fastest all grandstand products have sold out.

"We have worked hard to be the 'modern definition of F1', executing a model that emphasises the destination and entertainment aspects as much as the sport. Such a positive response to our 10th edition is reassuring and we will continue to innovate and put the customer at the centre of everything we do.

"The GP is set to be the biggest yet and we look forward to providing four incredible days of fan-centric on-track, off-track and after-race entertainment."

