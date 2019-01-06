Egypt: 13 Arrested With Singer Shima on Charges of Prostitution, Drug Trafficking

Egyptian singer Shima (Twitter)

Follow > Disable alert for Shima Follow >

Thirteen suspects, including singer Shima, were remanded for 15 days in custody for charges of prostitution and drug trafficking.

The suspects were arrested in December 2018 in a famous coffee shop in Mohandessin neighborhood which the suspects, according to investigations, used in promoting their illegal activities.

The Administrative Control Authority announced on Thursday, December 6 the arrest of an international human trafficking network of 20 suspects, of various Arab and European nationalities. Later on, thirteen other suspects were arrested, bringing the total number to 33 suspects which included four foreigners.

According to the authority’s statement back then, the network took advantage of women in need of money, pressuring them into prostitution and drug trafficking.

They smuggled heroin, tramadol, and other banned drugs from Turkey and India, getting them through airports and land crossings and then having prostitutes sell the drugs to customers.

The top prosecutor referred the case to the Public Funds Prosecution. Charges were proven through secret monitoring of the suspects, the statement read.

The suspects were arrested, and their houses were inspected upon an order from prosecutors.

The police found drugs in the suspects’ possession during arrest.

Among the arrested were Shima, seven other women, the brother of the coffee shop owner, and four workers at the coffee shop. The coffee shop owner escaped once he was informed of the arrest of others.

During interrogation the suspects denied the charges brought against them stressing that they worked as waiters and waitresses at the cafe. Shima said she only worked as a singer there. All suspects said they did not know about the prostitution and drug business of the cafe’s owner.

This article has been adapted from its original source.