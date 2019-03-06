Egypt is Building 156 New Churches. If That's Not Coexistence What is?

(Twitter)

The committee for the legalization of churches on Tuesday approved the legalization of 156 churches and affiliated service buildings, including one church and five service buildings on Warraq island.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly presided over the committee’s meeting on Tuesday in the presence of the ministers of parliamentary affairs, local development, and housing and representatives of other concerned authorities according to Nader Saad, spokesperson for the Cabinet.

The number of churches and buildings that have been approved since the committee began work so far are 783 churches and service buildings.

Saad added that the meeting also reviewed the procedures carried out by the churches and buildings to abide by the requirements of civil protection. These churches and buildings have been granted an additional four months deadline to complete the civil protection procedures, he explained.

The committee was set up by Law No. 80 of 2016 to organize the construction and restoration of churches in accordance to certain conditions.

