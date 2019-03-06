Egypt is Building 156 New Churches. If That's Not Coexistence What is?
(Twitter)
The committee for the legalization of churches on Tuesday approved the legalization of 156 churches and affiliated service buildings, including one church and five service buildings on Warraq island.
Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly presided over the committee’s meeting on Tuesday in the presence of the ministers of parliamentary affairs, local development, and housing and representatives of other concerned authorities according to Nader Saad, spokesperson for the Cabinet.
The number of churches and buildings that have been approved since the committee began work so far are 783 churches and service buildings.
Saad added that the meeting also reviewed the procedures carried out by the churches and buildings to abide by the requirements of civil protection. These churches and buildings have been granted an additional four months deadline to complete the civil protection procedures, he explained.
The committee was set up by Law No. 80 of 2016 to organize the construction and restoration of churches in accordance to certain conditions.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
RELATED ARTICLES
- Egyptian church construction law: Muslim MP submits first proposal for new church
- Muslim preacher Amr Khaled shares plans for Egypt's future in AUC's Cairo Review for Global Affairs
- Bishop Ezidore Batikha: War for Jerusalem is Christian-Muslim Versus Israel
- Egypt death toll rises to 300
- The US 'pullout' of UNESCO for admitting Palestine, beats its pullout from Iraq!